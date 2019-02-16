Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets Opening Day nod
The Pirates tabbed Taillon as their Opening Day starter in Cincinnati on March 28, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
"It's a big honor," Taillon said. "I get to kick off the season for the boys, set the tone." He pitched well in the Bucs' 2018 home opener, limiting the Twins to two earned runs in 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts. Taillon lost two of three starts in Cincinnati last season, allowing 10 earned runs in 17.1 innings.
