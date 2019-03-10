Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will make spring debut Tuesday
Taillon is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Twins, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taillon is also expected to pitch next Sunday against the Red Sox on regular rest. The Pirates named the 27-year-old their Opening Day starter back in February, so he'll kick off the regular season March 28 against the Reds.
