Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will make spring debut Tuesday

Taillon is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Twins, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon is also expected to pitch next Sunday against the Red Sox on regular rest. The Pirates named the 27-year-old their Opening Day starter back in February, so he'll kick off the regular season March 28 against the Reds.

