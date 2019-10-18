Play

Martin underwent surgery to repair a left shoulder labral tear in September, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Martin was ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, and it's since been revealed that he went under the knife. His timetable for a return is 4-to-6 months, meaning he could be ready for the beginning of spring training if all goes well.

