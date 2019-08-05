Musgrove pitched through back stiffness during Sunday's outing against the Mets, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking during a postgame interview, Musgrove admitted that he was unable to extend his follow-through completely. He said that he might have slept on his back awkwardly and the issue may be short-term, but it's something to keep an eye on. Musgrove is currently scheduled to pitch in St. Louis on Saturday, where he's surrendered 12 earned runs in 7.2 innings in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories