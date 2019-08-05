Musgrove pitched through back stiffness during Sunday's outing against the Mets, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking during a postgame interview, Musgrove admitted that he was unable to extend his follow-through completely. He said that he might have slept on his back awkwardly and the issue may be short-term, but it's something to keep an eye on. Musgrove is currently scheduled to pitch in St. Louis on Saturday, where he's surrendered 12 earned runs in 7.2 innings in 2019.