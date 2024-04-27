Musgrove (3-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Musgrove was cursed by the long ball Friday. He gave up a leadoff shot to Kyle Schwarber to begin the game before Philadelphia crushed three more homers during a four-run third inning. Musgrove is still searching for some consistency and his ERA has shot up to 6.94 through seven starts (35 innings). While he's struck out more than five batters just one time in 2024, he set a new season best by forcing 15 whiffs Friday, including seven with the slider. Musgrove will carry a lackluster 27:13 K:BB into his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Reds.