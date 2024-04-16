Musgrove (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over the Brewers.

Musgrove produced a fairly lackluster line, but it was his second quality start of the year. He coughed up all three runs in the first two innings before settling in for a decent outing. The 31-year-old righty still hasn't found a groove in 2024; Musgrove is sporting a 6.29 ERA with a 20:11 K:BB through 24.1 frames. He forced just six swinging strikes Monday, tying his lowest mark of the year. Musgrove is currently in line to face the Blue Jays at home this weekend.