Musgrove (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out seven.

Musgrove finally found his footing three starts into 2024, putting together his first quality start of the season and bringing down his ERA from 9.72 to 6.28. Fantasy managers who invested in Musgrove can breathe a sigh of relief, as he showed the mix of strikeout ability and power prevention that made him so effective in 2023. Musgrove will look to take another large step away from his early-season woes, with a matchup against the Cubs in San Diego on tap for his next projected start.