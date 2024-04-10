Musgrove (1-2) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.0 innings. He struck out five.

All of the damage against Musgrove game in the fifth, surrendering a solo homer to Yan Gomes to open up the inning, then giving up a walk, a single and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. While Musgrove was pulled at that point, he was stuck with three earned runs as reliever Stephen Kolek surrendered a grand slam to Christopher Morel on his very first pitch. After finishing each of the last three seasons with an ERA less than 3.20, Musgrove's ERA sits at 6.87 through four starts, having allowed at least four runs in all but one appearance. He'll look to bring that number down Monday when he's projected to start against the Brewers.