Musgrove will start for the Padres on Friday against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres went with Yu Darvish and Musgrove in their two games in South Korea versus the Dodgers and have elected to run it back with those two in their first two contests back in the states. Musgrove was roughed up for five runs over just 2.2 innings back on March 21 against the Dodgers.