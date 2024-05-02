Musgrove didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over six innings against the Reds.

After being tagged for seven runs and four long balls in his last start, Musgrove set a season high in strikeouts and notched his fourth quality start of the campaign. While three of the four hits did go for extra bases, including a first-inning solo homer by Spencer Steer, Musgrove was able to keep his opponent to less than three runs for the first time in four starts. Through eight starts, Musgrove owns a 2.2 HR/9 after having not allowed more than 1.1 HR/9 since 2017. He's tentatively scheduled for a start Tuesday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.