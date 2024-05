Musgrove (elbow) played catch Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Friday marks the first time Musgrove has played catch since he landed on the injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation. The 31-year-old righty said everything looked good after receiving an MRI and still expects to return from the injured list when eligible next Friday. He currently owns a 6.37 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 41 innings this season.