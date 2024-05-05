The Padres placed Musgrove on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

Musgrove was expected to start Tuesday against the Cubs but will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. It's unclear when the injury surfaced for the right-hander, who struck out nine and allowed two runs over six innings his last time out versus the Cubs. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, there's hope Musgrove will be able to return from the injured list when first eligible May 17 in Atlanta. Randy Vasquez was recalled in a corresponding move and could step into the rotation for San Diego.