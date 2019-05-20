Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Struggles during seventh inning
Musgrove (3-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk across 6.1 innings to earn a victory against the Padres on Sunday.
The right-hander threw six scoreless frames, which extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings. But then in the seventh, Musgrove allowed three hits, including a home run, and committed an error. While that ruined most of his great work, he did still earn the win. Musgrove is 3-4 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 54 innings this season. He will pitch again versus the Dodgers on Saturday.
