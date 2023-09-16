Oviedo allowed one earned run on four hits and five walks while striking out seven across five innings Friday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo issued all five of his free passes in his first three innings of work, and he has now allowed 12 walks across his last 12.1 frames -- spanning three starts. He managed to avoid significant damage Friday thanks to some timely strikeouts, and he managed his highest punchout total in an outing since July 15. Oviedo has had an inconsistent season, but he's shown flashes of being an effective starter and has maintained a 4.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across a career-high 166.2 frames.