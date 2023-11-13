Oviedo is dealing with a right elbow injury which could potentially require Tommy John surgery, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo didn't battle any known elbow issues during the regular season, so this news comes out of the blue. Mackey notes that while nothing has been decided yet in regards to how the injury will be treated, Tommy John surgery "has been discussed." Oviedo would be sidelined until 2025 if that procedure is ultimately required. The right-hander went through ups and downs with the Pirates in 2023 but had a fairly encouraging season overall in collecting a 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 158:83 K:BB over 177.2 innings. It was more than a 60-inning jump from his 2022 workload.