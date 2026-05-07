Oviedo (elbow) will be reevaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in two weeks to determine his progress, Marcos Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com reports.

Oviedo has been shut down over the past month after being diagnosed with a right flexor strain in early April. The Red Sox will determine the next steps for Oviedo's rehab based on what comes out of the upcoming exam with Dr. Meister.