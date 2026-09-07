Oviedo (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Oviedo secured a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, but he missed out on a rotation spot and began the season in the bullpen. He made one 3.2-inning appearance March 30 but hasn't pitched since, as he's been on the shelf for more than five months while recovering from a right flexor strain. Now that he's finally facing hitters again, Oviedo could be close to a rehab assignment. He'll need multiple appearances in the minors to knock off rust, so he may not be a realistic candidate to rejoin the Red Sox bullpen until the final week of September.