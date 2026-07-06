Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: In midst of throwing program

Oviedo (elbow) began a throwing program in mid-June but isn't considered close to a return from the 60-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Oviedo has been on the shelf since April 3 after sustaining a right flexor strain during a long-relief appearance in his season and Red Sox debut March 30 in Houston. The Red Sox haven't revealed where Oviedo currently stands in his throwing program, but until he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment, a target date for his return from the 60-day injured list won't be available.