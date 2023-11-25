Oviedo will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo seemingly suffered an elbow injury in the offseason after getting through the 2023 campaign without any reported issues, and he's now in line to miss all of 2024. Oviedo put up a 4.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 158 strikeouts across 177.2 innings last season, and his absence will surely be felt by a Pirates pitching staff that finished near the bottom of the NL in ERA (4.60).