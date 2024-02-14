The Pirates placed Oviedo on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Oviedo is set to miss the entire 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in December, so his move to the IL is merely a procedural one. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Josh Fleming, whom the Pirates signed to a one-year deal Wednesday.
