Oviedo (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It was announced in late November that Oviedo would require the reconstructive elbow procedure, and the long road back to full health can now get underway. The 25-year-old right-hander is certain to miss the entire 2024 campaign.
