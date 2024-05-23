The Pirates recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hernandez has been effective during his time in the Pirates bullpen this season, allowing one run with a 4:3 K:BB over 4.2 innings. The 26-year-old will provide manager Derek Shelton with another left-handed relief option.
More News
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Optioned to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Brought back up•
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Surprises with first career save•
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jose Hernandez: Demoted to Triple-A•