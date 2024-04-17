The Pirates optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Hernandez has allowed one earned run across 4.2 innings this season, but he will now return to the minors to free up a spot in Pittsburgh's bullpen. It's unclear who will come up from Triple-A to fill the left-hander's spot, but the team will announce a corresponding move Friday.
