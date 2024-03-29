Hernandez tossed a scoreless 12th inning to earn his first save in Thursday's Opening Day win over Miami.

The lefty reliever had been called up from Triple-A earlier in the day and with closer David Bednar unavailable due to a lingering lat issue, Hernandez took advantage of his opportunity by throwing nine of 11 pitches for strikes in a blemish-free 12th to pick up his first career save. The Pirates are currently missing a couple of bullpen arms to start the season, putting Hernandez in position to help the bullpen prior to a likely return trip to Triple-A once the Bucco bullpen returns to full capacity.