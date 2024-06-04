The Pirates optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez hadn't pitched in nearly two weeks after being recalled back on May 23 and making an appearance that day. He's being replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Ben Heller.
