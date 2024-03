The Pirates optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Hernandez had a solid spring, surrendering one run over six innings while striking out nine batters and walking six, but he will ultimately miss out on the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen. Hernandez only has just 5.1 innings of Triple-A experience, so allowing him to continue developing in the minors could help him improve upon his unimpressive rookie campaign once he returns to Pittsburgh.