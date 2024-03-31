The Pirates optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
The left-hander was called up Opening Day and picked up an extra-inning save Thursday, and he also delivered a scoreless frame Saturday. Hernandez will head back to Indianapolis since Roansy Contreras is returning from the paternity list.
