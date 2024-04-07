Hernandez was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Indianapolis, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hernandez will be brought up to the Pirates roster with pitcher Ryan Borucki being placed on the 15-day IL with left triceps inflammation. The second-year reliever pitched two games in late March, logging two innings and one save before getting sent down to Triple-A. Though he was called up concurrently with Borucki's injury, Hernandez could keep his spot if able to perform well when called from the bullpen.
