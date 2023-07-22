Hernandez (calf) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Friday's game versus the Angels.

Yohan Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Hernandez on the 26-man roster. Hernandez missed just over a month with a right calf strain, and he allowed two home runs, to Zach Neto and Taylor Ward, to account for the three runs. The southpaw also recorded three strikeouts, but a wild pitch allowed Shohei Ohtani to reach base. Hernandez carries a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through 28 innings this season while adding three holds, so he's not likely to see a lot of high-leverage work.