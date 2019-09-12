Osuna went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and three runs scored during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

The 26-year-old first baseman hit a leadoff double and scored in the second inning, then led off the fourth frame with his second double of the night, scoring once again. To finish off his hot night at the plate, Osuna drew a walk in the eighth, scoring for the third time. The trio of runs scored marked a season-high for Osuna, who is batting .261/.306/.503 with 18 doubles across 79 games.