Pirates' Jose Osuna: Hits homer in ninth
Osuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 8-7 loss against the Mets on Sunday.
The 26-year-old brought the Pirates to within a run in the ninth inning with his blast, but the Mets still held on for a one-run win. Osuna has received more opportunities to play this month, but he is batting .231 with four extra-base hits in 39 at-bats during July. Overall, he's hitting .274 with six home runs, 15 RBI and 15 runs in 84 at-bats this season.
