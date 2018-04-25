Osuna was called up to the majors to serve as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Osuna made his major-league debut for the Pirates last season, hitting .233/.269/.428 in 227 plate appearances. He's on a tear to start the season for Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting .33/.404/.533 through his first 13 games. He's likely to be limited to pinch-hit duty Wednesday, though the Pirates could elect to have him start one of the two games.