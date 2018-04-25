Pirates' Jose Osuna: Up as 26th man
Osuna was called up to the majors to serve as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Osuna made his major-league debut for the Pirates last season, hitting .233/.269/.428 in 227 plate appearances. He's on a tear to start the season for Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting .33/.404/.533 through his first 13 games. He's likely to be limited to pinch-hit duty Wednesday, though the Pirates could elect to have him start one of the two games.
