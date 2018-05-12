Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep again
Bell hit his third homer of the season -- and second in four games -- Friday against the Giants.
After struggling for much of the time since the Pirates' opening series in Detroit, Bell has strung together a modest four-game hitting streak (5-for-15) with a triple, two homers and four RBI. His 432-foot home run Friday represented the second-longest homer by a Pirate in 2018. Considering Bell totaled just three extra-base hits in his previous 17 starts, the recent power uptick bodes well for fantasy owners.
