Bell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Brewers.

Bell popped a 379-foot homer off Freddy Peralta in the third inning for his 22nd of the year. He has enjoyed a nice turnaround since joining the Marlins from the Guardians at the trade deadline, hitting .276 with 11 home runs, 26 runs and 21 RBI over 48 games. Bell had previously hit .233 with 11 home runs, 26 runs and 48 RBI over 97 games in Cleveland.