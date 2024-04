Bell went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Bell put the Marlins ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning with a two-run shot off Lance Lynn, his first homer of the season. The 31-year-old Bell entered the day with just one RBI through his first seven games. He's now 7-for-31 to start the campaign after slashing .247/.325/.419 with 22 home runs and 74 RBI in 150 games between Miami and Cleveland last year.