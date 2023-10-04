Bell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Bell has been known to do damage against the Phillies in the regular season, slashing .357/.455/.536 in eight games with one home run, three runs and four RBI. He continued that trend into the postseason Tuesday with his two doubles, one against Zack Wheeler in the seventh that would allow him to score the only run for the Marlins, and one against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth where he would be left stranded in the loss.