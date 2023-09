Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Bell accounted for half of Miami's scoring output with his 417-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The veteran slugger had gone 14 games without a long ball prior to the blast, slashing .216/.273/.255 with a 30.9 percent strikeout rate over the cold stretch. He's slowed down quite a bit after slamming eight home runs over his first 26 contests as a Marlin.