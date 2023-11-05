Bell exercised his $16.5 million player option for 2024 on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bell began the season with the Guardians and struggled but thrived after arriving in Miami at the trade deadline, batting .270/.338/.480 with 11 home runs over 53 games for the Marlins down the stretch. The 31-year-old currently projects as the team's starting first baseman for 2024, although the Marlins could shift Bell to the designated hitter role if they find someone else to handle first.