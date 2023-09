Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Bell put the Marlins ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning with a two-run blast off Clayton Kershaw, his 20th homer of the year. Bell had cooled off slightly after a red-hot start with Miami -- he'd gone 8-for-38 (.211) in his previous nine contests. Since joining the Marlins at the trade deadline, the 31-year-old third baseman is batting .271 with a .867 OPS and nine homers across 129 plate appearances.