Bell went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-win over the Phillies.

Bell was able to take Zack Wheeler deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning, giving the Marlins a 4-3 lead. The long ball was his fifth of the season and second of the month. The first baseman has produced a .270 average with two home runs, eight RBI and three runs scored over 37 at-bats in 11 games in May.