Bell went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Rockies.

The first baseman lofted a Peter Lambert curveball over the right-field fence in the third inning, tying the game at 3-3. Bell has struggled out of the gate this season, slashing .185/.273/.306 through 33 contests with four homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs, but the streaky slugger may be heating up -- he went 4-for-12 in the three-game sweep of Colorado.