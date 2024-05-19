Bell went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 10-9 victory over the Mets.

Bell had two singles -- including one that drove in a run -- when he strolled to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning to face Edwin Diaz as the tying run. He then swatted one 428 feet for a three-run home run to knot things up before the Marlins eventually won in the 10th. Bell's home run -- which was his sixth of the season -- was measured at 107.9 mph off the bat. The first baseman is 10-for-25 with two long balls over his last six tilts.