Bell went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The veteran first baseman hasn't made a lot of contact this spring, but it has been loud contact. Bell's batting .200 (5-for-25) through 10 games with a 2:6 BB:K, but four of the hits have gone for extra bases with three doubles and a homer. After posting a .270/.338/.480 slash line over 53 contests for the Marlins in 2023 following a trade from the Guardians, Bell will try to do enough to establish a long-term spot in the Miami lineup -- since leaving the Pirates after the 2020 campaign, he's played for four different teams over the last three seasons.