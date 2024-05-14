The Pirates designated Fleming for assignment Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Fleming was torched for six runs (five earned) during Monday's win over the Brewers, causing his ERA to skyrocket from 3.50 to 5.68 on the season. Although his most recent outing was rough, his solid start to the season may still attract interest from other teams in need of bullpen depth.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Fleming: Opening Wednesday's contest•
-
Pirates' Josh Fleming: Three-inning save Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Fleming: Signs one-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Josh Fleming: Non-tendered after waiver claim•
-
Phillies' Josh Fleming: Catches on with Philadelphia•
-
Rays' Josh Fleming: Removed from 40-man•