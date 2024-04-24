Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Fleming will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Fleming has previously made 22 starts in the majors with the Rays over the previous four seasons, but he's worked exclusively out of the bullpen this season for Pittsburgh. The southpaw has one three-inning appearance under his belt, but it came back on March 29, and each of his subsequent eight outings have lasted 1.2 innings or fewer. As such, Fleming shouldn't be expected to work deep into Wednesday's contest and may be serving as a glorified opener in front of rookie Quinn Priester, who had initially been in line to start the game.