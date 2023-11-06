The Phillies claimed Fleming off waivers from the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Aaron Nola and Michael Lorenzen ticketed for free agency, Fleming gives the Phillies some added starting pitching depth to kick off the offseason, though he's far from a lock to come of spring training as a member of the Opening Day rotation. Even while the Rays dealt with numerous injuries to their rotation in 2023, Fleming wasn't able to earn a long-term stay in the big leagues, as he made just one appearance for Tampa Bay from June onward. The southpaw finished his final season in Tampa Bay with a 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 25:19 K:BB in 51.2 big-league innings.