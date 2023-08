The Rays optioned Fleming to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Fleming came off the 60-day injured list Saturday and surrendered two runs on five hits over three innings during his return. He'll now head back to the minors to clear a spot for Osleivis Basabe's promotion. Fleming holds a 4.70 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 51.2 innings this season and could return to the Rays' bullpen down the line.