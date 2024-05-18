Fleming cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fleming was DFA'd by the Pirates on Tuesday after giving up six runs (five earned) in his most recent MLB appearance, and he will officially remain within the organization as he looks to get back on track. The 28-year-old southpaw posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in Triple-A last season, though he will likely have to do better than that before the Pirates start thinking about calling him back up to the majors.