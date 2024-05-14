The Pirates designated Fleming for assignment Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Fleming was torched for six runs (five earned) during Monday's win over the Brewers, causing his ERA to skyrocket from 3.50 to 5.68 on the season. Although his most recent outing was rough, his solid start to the season may still attract interest from other teams in need of bullpen depth. Ryder Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.