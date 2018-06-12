Pirates' Josh Harrison: In lineup Tuesday

Harrison (shoulder) is starting at second base and leading off Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Harrison won't be forced to miss any additional action after exiting Monday's game prematurely with left shoulder blade discomfort. The 30-year-old is hitting a solid .290/.345/.412 through 32 games this season.

